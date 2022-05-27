RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Representative Erin Paré (R-Wake) said someone emailed her saying a flash card depicting a pregnant man that was being used in a Wake County preschool classroom.

In a statement, Paré said she contacted the school’s principal about this and said the principal took action to investigate the issue.

The principal found the cards were being used to teach colors to children, according to Paré’s release.

“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” Pare said in a Friday news release that was sent via

W Wake County Public School System officials said they were concerned “to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom.”

School district officials said an initial review found the flash cards were not part of the district’s Pre-K curriculum.

“An initial review determined that flash cards were not tied to the district’s Pre-K curriculum, did not complement, enrich, or extend the curriculum and were used without the Principal’s review, knowledge, and/or approval,” Wake County Public School System officials said in a news release Friday. “The materials have been removed from the school. The district is reviewing the matter.”

Officials also stated the district strives “to provide high quality instructional materials that will enrich and support the curriculum and enhance student learning.”