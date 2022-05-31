RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A preschool teacher in Fuquay-Varina has resigned following a controversy surrounding LGBTQ flashcards beings used in her classroom.

On May 27, House Speaker Tim Moore (R) posted about the flashcards, saying Rep. Erin Paré (R-Wake) learned of them from a concerned constituent.

Moore’s post says the flashcards depicted a pregnant man and were being used to teach colors in a preschool class at Ballentine Elementary School.

Photo from Representative Erin Paré (R-Wake)

Paré contacted the school’s principal who confirmed the cards had been used in the classroom and “were not part of approved curriculum and that she was unaware that they were being used.”

In response, Wake County Public School System officials said they were concerned “to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom.”

“An initial review determined that flash cards were not tied to the district’s Pre-K curriculum, did not complement, enrich, or extend the curriculum and were used without the Principal’s review, knowledge, and/or approval,” Wake County Public School System officials said in a news release Friday. “The materials have been removed from the school. The district is reviewing the matter.”

Officials also stated the district strives “to provide high quality instructional materials that will enrich and support the curriculum and enhance student learning.”

On Tuesday, CBS 17 confirmed the teacher, who has not been identified, resigned from Ballentine Elementary School on Friday.