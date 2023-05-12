WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Schools officials said they took action after an incident Friday involving a student in a photo holding a gun and a cryptic message in a group text.

Administrators at Wallace Rose-Hill High School said they received a report Friday that a picture was shared in a group text message of a student holding a firearm, warning them to be careful. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified and began an investigation while working with staff to quickly identify the student, who attends Wallace Rose-Hill High School.

Law enforcement later confirmed that it was a CO2 Driven BB Gun the student was holding. The student was disciplined by the school and charged by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Extra law enforcement was on campus on Friday to provide additional security during the investigation., according to Duplin County Schools Executive Director of Public Relations, Christy Johnson.