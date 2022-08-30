GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where is it best to take your child to school?

WalletHub has released a report on the most and least equitable school districts in North Carolina. It takes a look at school funding throughout North Carolina to find out which districts are the best and worst for your child. All 115 public school systems were included in the report based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

The report indicates the divide between the richer and poorer districts became more apparent when the coronavirus pandemic occurred. The impact of partial or total distant learning showcased the technological resources that were needed, the report states.

The most equitable school districts are Catawba County Schools, which finished with a score of .15. Greene County Schools ranked 12th with a 1.97 score and Craven County Schools was No. 14 (2.74 score). Hyde County Schools was listed last of the 115 public school systems with an 86.64 score.

With all the data compared to other states, North Carolina is ranked 3rd most equitable overall. For more information and to see the list of all 115 school systems, click here.