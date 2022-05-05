PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington County Schools is one of more than two dozen school districts across North Carolina sharing a combined $400 million in new state lottery-funded grant awards for school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements.

The district is being awarded $40 million. The county has been in need of a new campus and more space for students after closing Pines Elementary in 2021.

“I mean, never in my career, has that been an option, and to have that kind of funding available for a school system. So we definitely had all of the pieces that we needed to be competitive for it. Because there is a real need in Washington County,’ said Washington County Schools Superintendent Linda Jewell Carr.

The school system is planning to use the money to build a consolidated K-12 campus. The district needs to find more funding for that project.