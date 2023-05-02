PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Progress continues with Washington County’s pre-K through 12th-grade school that’s scheduled to be built.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of requesting a loan on Monday night. The grant would come from The North Carolina Local Government Commission and would total $20 million.

The Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said the funding is vital in continuing the project, adding that students need this building.

“When they walk into this new space, they will be like ‘Why didn’t we do this sooner,’ but people don’t realize all of the intricacies to get us to that point. It takes a lot of people working together to make it happen,” said Dr. Linda Jewell Carr.

Carr added that if the loan is approved, construction on the school could begin as soon as next week. The project will take about 18 months.