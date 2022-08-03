PLYMOUTH, N.C (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe, but it’s time to go back to school.

Washington County Schools is one of the first school districts in the state that is welcoming students back for the new school year. Students at Washington County High School return to class on Thursday while other grade students return to the classroom later in the month.

When do students return to public schools in ENC?

Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited to see the students back and are happy to be fully back in person after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted things off and on for the past two school years. She also talked about the new precaution the district is taking to make sure students and staff remain safe. She also explained all the new rules and key reminders for parents to remember as the new school year approaches.

Click the above video to find out more.