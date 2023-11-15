WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A student from Washington High School has been arrested after bringing a gun to school on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities with the school, Allied Universal, found the gun in a 10th-grade student’s backpack after it was brought to their attention. They proceeded to contact law enforcement to have the student removed.

The student was arrested by deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Beaufort County Courthouse. The student, who was not identified because they are under age 18, was placed in the Juvenile Detention Center. They are facing an automatic 365-day suspension from the school.

The sheriff’s office has increased its patrol of the school and will continue to do so over the next few weeks.

The investigation is still underway.