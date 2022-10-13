GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A crowd gathered at Washington High School to see the school’s new soccer field, a project that new soccer coach Jim Kozuch said had been a long time coming.

“Oh, it’s the most amazing thing. I can’t even believe it. I started out here 17 years ago, and I’ve been kicked off of every field in Beaufort County, so to get out here and have something that we can call home, just, it’s amazing,” Kozuch said.

Kozuch said the community has been involved in the seven-year project the whole time giving out at least half of the money to go towards it.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said it’s great for the soccer program to have a new home.

“Especially during playoff season, because we’ve been highly successful both in our boys and girls programs,” said Cheeseman. “But you cannot actually host a playoff game if you do not have a field. So over the course of time, we’ve advanced far into the playoff rounds, but we’ve always had to travel somewhere else to play those games. So it’s really great to have Pam Pack home.”

The soccer field project was roughly $400,000. A state budget grant of $121,000 went toward the stadium lighting.

“I would just love to put a shout-out to the community. Because they truly have been the ones that made this happen. This is an awesome, awesome thing. And hopefully, it stays out here for many more generations,” said Kozuch.