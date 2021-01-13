Wayne County Board of Education postpones grades K-5 “Plan A” transition to March 15

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – At a special called meeting on Wednesday, Janaury 13, the Wayne County Board of Education in a 4-3 vote approved posting the district’s K-5 Plan A transition from Janaury 25 to the third grading period on March 15.

“Everything that we are seeing is heading in the wrong direction as a community,” stated Dr. Lewis to the Board. “My recommendation is based on the fact that we have proven we can operate in Plan B without contributing to community spread. We have had very few if any cases reported to us that we believe may have been spread in the school. We’ve been able to do this because social distancing is possible under Plan B. My feeling is that if we go to Plan A in K-5 and we cannot guarantee social distancing, we will be in fact contributing to a greater problem in the community.”

Families of K-5 students will be notified of the change so they can plan accordingly. Families wishing to have their child participate in the district’s 100% Virtual Learning Program are still able to register.