Wayne County Board of Education votes to move all K-5 students to Plan A in new year

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – In a 5-2 vote, the Wayne County Board of Education approved moving all k-5 students to Plan A on January 11.

Voting took place on Monday, December 7 at the Board of Education regularly scheduled monthly meeting.  [Voting in Favor: Strickland, Leatham, Sanders, Vice-Chair Democko & Chair West / Voting against Burden & Henderson].

This week, K-5 families will receive a new registration contract which will allow parents and guardians to decide if they plan to have their child attend school in face-to-face instruction with limited social distancing or if they plan to have their child attend school in the 100% Virtual program.

The Board plans to meet again on December 16 and an update on district planning efforts will be given at that time.

