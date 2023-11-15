GOLDSBORO, N.C. – On Thursday, November 30, Wayne County Public Schools will hold a job fair.

Prospective certified employees, such as teachers and school counselors, are invited to attend, as well as prospective classified employees, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance staff, transportation staff, instructional assistants, receptionists, and other non-certified positions.

The job fair will be held at the WCPS Professional Development & Family Engagement Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center is located at 415 S Virginia Street in Goldsboro.

“We encourage qualified applicants with an interest or desire to work in our schools to attend the job fair event,” states Dr. Yvette Smith Mason, assistant superintendent of Human Resources & Professional Development. “We will have staff on hand to answer questions about qualifications, salaries, and benefits. We will also walk prospective employees through the application process.”

WCPS offers competitive salaries and touts annual pay increases for classified staff, state health benefits, and retirement benefits. It is worth noting that last school year, WCPS and the Wayne County Board of Education established salary schedules and increased salaries for classified positions. Based on need, the salaries were further increased for maintenance positions.



New in 2023-2024, the starting pay for school bus drivers is $16.17 per hour, with a 30-step salary schedule that has annual salary increases. Prospective employees can find important resources, including a listing of all classified salaries, information about the application process, and available jobs via the following links: