Wayne County Public Schools reports COVID-19 cluster among Rosewood High football team, game not played

Goldsboro, N.C. – On Friday, Wayne County Public Schools (WCPS) reported a COVID-19 cluster involving seven members of the Rosewood High football team.



“As positive cases are high in our communities, it is not surprising that we are seeing increased numbers in our schools,” states Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent. “Regardless of where it is contracted, any cases of COVID-19 that surface within our campus populations are concerning to our school district and local health officials. We appreciate the collaborative support of our school nurses and our local health department as we work together to help keep students and staff safe throughout this pandemic.”

The football game with Northside-Pinetown was not played Friday. This marks at least the third COVID-19 cluster reported in Wayne County schools this week.

As part of its COVID-19 response protocols, WCPS reported and confirmed the clusters with the local health department. All recommended guidelines from the NC Department of Health and Human Services are being followed. In a child care or school setting, NCDHHS defines a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.



Learn more about the district’s COVID-19 response protocols at: https://www.waynecountyschools.org/NCGuidelinesforSchoolReopening.aspx