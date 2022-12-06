GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne County Public Schools Superintendent David A. Lewis is retiring effective March 31, 2023.

Lewis announced his retirement in a letter to Wayne County Board of Education members.

Lewis-Retirement-Notice-12-5-22Download

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students, families, staff, and communities as superintendent for the past two years,” Lewis said in a statement. “As I shared with the Board and the Leadership Team, Wayne County Public Schools is very much on stable financial ground and our schools are moving in a positive direction academically. Our district is well positioned for the future.”  

Lewis is a veteran administrator with over 31 years of public education experience including teaching, school administration, and district leadership.