GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kids in the surrounding area are prepared for school this year, thanks to Wayne Hardee.

Wayne Hardee Law is holding an event where over 1,000 backpacks will be given away to children in grades K-5. School supplies and other necessities will be included in the backpack along with a message of encouragement from the law firm.

Wayne Hardee Law photo

The event will be held this Saturday at Beaufort County Community College starting at 9 am until they’re gone.