GOLDSBORO, N.C. – Wayne Community College’s Emergency Management program has been ranked one of the best in the nation by STEPS (Student Training and Education in Public Service).



WCC’s program is number two among two-year schools in the “Best Emergency Management Online Degree Programs for 2022” ranking.



Just under 6% of postsecondary institutions in the U.S. earned a ranking position in 2022 according to STEPS. “WCC is one of the few colleges today prioritizing online learning to meet student demand,” said Kyle Smith, community outreach specialist for the STEPS organization.



WCC offers an associate in applied science degree in Emergency Management as well as certificates in Management, EMS Management, Fire Service Management, Law Enforcement Management, and Public Safety. All instructional aspects of the program are online.



Credit may be given for fire, EMS, and law enforcement certifications. Individuals holding such credentials should confer with the program’s coordinator about their specific situation.



Learn more about the program at www.waynecc.edu/emergency-management/. For more information, contact Angie Blizzard, dean of the WCC Public Safety Division, at 919-739-6801 or asblizzard@waynecc.edu.



“STEPS wanted to find the colleges with the best overall public service education available online. This included degree programs with top-notch academics, support services for students and affordability of enrollment,” said Smith. “Identifying and acknowledging these schools is critical as more students look toward online higher education options in a post-pandemic era.”



“This ranking comes at a time when enrollment in online degree programs is on the rise. A recent study from market research company Technavio found that online higher education has the potential to grow by 20 percent over the next four years,” Smith said.



STEPS vetted an estimated 7,700 postsecondary institutions to create its rankings. To be eligible, a college or university must hold active regional accreditation from an agency approved by the United States Department of Education and have at least one partially online public service program.



STEPS analyzed multiple datasets from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System as well as data collected from the schools themselves. Key data points used to identify top schools include:

* number of online programs in a given subject area,

* tuition and fees per academic year,

* percentage of students receiving institutional financial aid,

* existence of academic counseling, and

* availability of career placement services.



Get details about the Best Online Emergency Management Degrees rankings at https://bit.ly/STEPS-OnlineEMRanking.

