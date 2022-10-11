BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Webb Foundation visited West Carteret High School on Monday to honor West Carteret’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Staci Kyle, chemistry teacher and 1989 graduate of WCHS, a monetary award in the amount of $3,000.

The Webb Foundation also awarded the Morehead City Fire Department and Morehead City Police Department employees of the year as well with monetary rewards as an effort to both honor and practically bless community leaders for making a difference.

“We always want to give back to the community, and we felt that this was a way to honor to those who serve our community well,” said Everett A. Webb, III, Webb Foundation Board Member.

Receiving the award for Kyle, who was away for educator training, were her parents, Steve and Ruth Kyle. Also present at the ceremony were three generations of the Webb family, representing the longstanding tradition of giving for the Webb Foundation.