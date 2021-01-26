‘Were focusing on keeping schools open and having in person instruction,’ OCS discuss COVID in BOE meeting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday Onslow County’s BOE meeting focused on COVID-19 business and the boards communication with the public.

Brent Anderson, a spokesperson for the district calls its effort “nothing but consistent.”

He says they’ve made over 25,000 calls home to students families back in August.

Anderson says since that August 26 date they have made 4 calls to specific schools.

Two regarding clusters, one regarding a group of teachers testing positive for COVID.

One call to calm the nerves of the community from a trusted voice instead of what news sources are delivering.

It’s not that we’re not sharing information with the people that need to know, but we are letting people potentially contacted by COVID exposure know. Brent Anderson, OCS Information

Note: when a student test positive for COVID-19 through OCS the message is delivered to Eric Gardner and he relays it to the health department and vice versa.

Anderson says the main goal was keeping schools open.