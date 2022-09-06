VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus.

Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a report was made to law enforcement about a possible gun on the campus.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigated and found the threat not credible, Wagner said. The lockdown went into effect from 9:44 a.m. and was lifted at 10:14 a.m.

Wagner said the Raptor Alert system was utilized to inform staff and law enforcement and to keep everyone informed. She said the school and school system were thankful for the quick response and investigation by law enforcement.