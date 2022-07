GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As we near the end of summer break, it’s time to start getting ready for back-to-school plans.

While most of the public schools in Eastern North Carolina start back on August 29, there are some which start earlier. There are also Early Colleges that will start on earlier dates.

Below is a list of each county school system east of Raleigh and the dates those public school systems will return to classes. We’ve also provided links to the school systems so you can find out more.

August 4

Washington County Schools

https://www.wcsnc.org/Page/1

=====

August 15

Hertford County Public Schools

https://www.hertford.k12.nc.us

=====

August 23

Pamlico County

https://www.pamlicoschools.org/

=====

August 29

Pitt County Schools

http://pitt.k12.nc.us

Wilson County Schools

https://www.wilsonschoolsnc.net/Page/1

Lenoir County Schools

https://www.lcpsnc.org/

Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

https://sites.google.com/ecps.k12.nc.us/district/district-home

Duplin County Schools

https://www.duplinschools.net/

Wayne County Schools

https://www.waynecountyschools.org/

Greene County Schools

https://www.gcsedu.org/en-US

Craven County Schools

https://www.cravenk12.org/

Jones County Schools

https://www.jonesnc.net/

Hyde County Schools

https://www.hyde.k12.nc.us/

Camden County Schools

ccsnc.org

Carteret County Public Schools

https://www.carteretcountyschools.org/

Currituck County Schools

https://www.currituck.k12.nc.us/

Beaufort County Schools

https://www.beaufort.k12.nc.us/domain/113

Nash County Schools

https://www.ncpschools.net/

Dare County Schools

https://www.daretolearn.org/

Pender County Schools

https://www.pender.k12.nc.us/

Tyrrell County Schools

https://www.tyrrell.k12.nc.us/

Halifax County Schools

https://www.halifax.k12.nc.us/

Elizabeth City – Pasquotank Schools

https://www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/

Bertie County Schools

https://www.bertie.k12.nc.us/

Northampton County Schools

https://www.northampton.k12.nc.us/

Edgecombe County Schools

https://www.ecps.us/

Onslow County Schools

https://www.onslow.k12.nc.us/ocs

Martin County Schools

https://www.martin.k12.nc.us/

Gates County Schools

https://coserver.gates.k12.nc.us/

Perquimans County Schools

http://www.pqschools.org/