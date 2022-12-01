BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school.

According to the Burlington Police Department’s Twitter, they are responding to an incident at Williams High School and the school is currently on lockdown.

A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there is nothing active at the school. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams is the reason for the lockdown. Police are taking precautions to make sure nothing moves onto campus.

Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined the 911 call today at Williams High was part of a hoax that claimed tragic incidents were happening on campus. The same number that called 911 made similar calls regarding other schools in the state today.”

As of 10:52 a.m. the lockdown has ended but police are remaining on scene to assist with traffic in the area.

Fayetteville was the target of a similar ‘swatting’ call. Swatting calls at schools have sharply increased in 2022.