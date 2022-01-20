Winter weather and school closings: ECU, public schools announce closures on Friday due to threat of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the threat of winter weather — snow, sleet and freezing rain — it’s very likely school systems around Eastern North Carolina will be operating on a different schedule or closed on Friday.

Below is the latest information from school systems in the ENC area. We’ll update this story as more details from other school systems come in.

“Due to the impending winter storm, all classes are canceled Friday, Jan 21, 2022, through 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

“Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, employees should observe Condition 2 of the University Adverse Weather & Emergency Event policy until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24. Supervisors may deem certain employees mandatory based on university needs. The policy is available at this site: http://www.ecu.edu/prr/06/45/02 . Employees whose duties are conducive to remote work may telework from home during Condition 2, but only with supervisor approval.”

“Beaufort County Schools will be closed for all students and employees on Friday, January 21, 2022, due to inclement weather. Students will be engaged in a remote learning school day. All employees, with the exception of teachers, will use leave for the day. Please continue to monitor the Beaufort County Schools website and social media pages for updates and additional information regarding potential school delays or closings on Monday. Thank you!”

“No School for staff and students on Friday, January 21.”

“Due to the winter weather and forecasted hazardous conditions, CCPS will be operating on a Remote Learning/Remote Work Day for staff and students on Friday, January 21, 2022. Please stay safe!”

“Due to the weather forecast calling for dangerous icy conditions in the early morning hours on Friday, all Craven County Schools’ students and staff will participate in remote learning tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022. Students will have asynchronous instruction (independent learning) with an opportunity to work on assignments. If students or parents have any questions regarding the work, please contact the teacher via email.All buildings will be closed. Employees that are able to complete job duties remotely may do so. For employees who are unable to perform job duties from home should contact their supervisor for direction.”

Duplin County Schools

No updated status as of noon Thursday.

“In anticipation of likely ice, sleet and snow beginning Thursday night, Edenton-Chowan Schools will operate a remote learning day on Friday, January 21st. A remote learning day means that all schools are closed for students and students will complete assignments from home. Attendance is required on Friday, so students will be expected to sign-in and submit their work on time. Work will be assigned in SeeSaw, Google Classroom or as paper packets. Teachers will share expectations with students tomorrow (Thursday). Again, Friday, January 21st, schools will be closed and we will operate a remote learning day. Please stay warm, stay safe and keep dancing, so we may all build a snowman!”

Edgecombe County Schools

No updated status as of noon Thursday.

“Greene County Schools will be closed for all students and staff tomorrow due to the winter storm. Please stay safe and warm!”

“Mattamuskeet School Campus has a Remote Learning Day on Jan 21st due to inclement weather”

“Lenoir County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff members on Friday, January 21, 2022. This decision was made in response to a recommendation from Lenoir County Emergency Management and from the National Weather Service based on the arrival of a winter storm producing snow and ice. Road conditions throughout our area are predicted to become unsafe during the day on Friday. This decision reflects LCPS’s continued commitment to the safety of our students and all other stakeholders.”

Martin County Schools

No updated status as of noon Thursday.

“Significant sleet and freezing rain are expected across Onslow County overnight Thursday and through the day on Friday. Impacts from this storm include the possibility of power outages and extremely dangerous driving conditions.

“As a result, OCS will be closed for all students and staff on Friday, January 21. This will be a full closure with no remote instruction. All athletic and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Friday, January 21. Events scheduled for Saturday will take place as conditions permit.

“Before and after school programs for Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and school-based programs for the City of Jacksonville will also be canceled on Friday, January 21. The media, staff and public will be informed if any further decisions are necessary. Stay tuned to local news channels or visit www.onslow.k12.nc.us for additional announcements.”

“Due to anticipated inclement weather, Pamlico County Schools will be closed to both students and staff on Friday, January 21.”

“Due to the inclement weather in the forecast, Pitt County Schools will be closed for all students and staff (Condition 4) on Friday, January 21, 2022. There is no expectation for remote learning on 1/21/22.”

“After School Sports Cancelled Thursday & Friday | Friday Snowday – All School Campuses Closed http://edl.io/n1556016“

“All Schools will release 1 hour early today Thursday, January 20, 2022.No after-school activities or games due to evening road conditions. All Staff needs to be off campus by 5:30 pm.All Washington County Schools campuses and facilities will be closed Friday, January 21st. Staff and Students will work remotely. Asynchronous Remote Instruction will be offered to students on Friday, January 21st.”

“This is an important weather announcement from Wayne County Public Schools. Due to the threat of icy conditions and below freezing temperatures expected to impact roadways on Friday, all schools will be CLOSED for both students and staff tomorrow, Friday, January 21. All athletic events, practices and other school activities are canceled for Friday. All campuses will remain closed to students, faculty, and the general public this weekend.”

Wilson County Schools

No updated status as of noon Thursday.