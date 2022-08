WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville.

The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church.

At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway.

The event will be held at 489 Cooper St. in Winterville.