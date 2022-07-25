GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – As the school year approaches, teachers across Eastern North Carolina will be needing some help getting school supplies for their students.

Jessica Dolan, a fourth-grade teacher at Greene County Intermediate School, is one of the organizers of “Adopt A Teacher 2022.” The goal is to provide a means where teachers who need assistance can get it, either from the community or through local businesses.

“The initiative is to help local teachers so they can make sure their classrooms are ready for the students in August,” Dolan said.

Dolan said Uptown Brewing has agreed to fully support Erica Hines, a special education teacher at Ayden Elementary school. The Wayne Hardee law firm has also agreed to help by adopting a few teachers.

You can find the teachers and their Amazon wishlist for supplies here. You can also check out the Facebook Group here.

