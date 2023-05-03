JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A group of Jacksonville high school students are disrupting gender roles.

Jacksonville High School is home to a construction program made up entirely of girls. Recently, they competed at the Skills USA competition at Pitt Community College, gaining statewide recognition.

“I just think it’s really cool because we’ll go to competitions and everything and it’s just a bunch of guys and we get there and get all the stares and everything and stuff like that, then we come out and we beat them,” said Kendall Kellum, North Carolina Team Works competitor.

The teenagers said that their motivation comes from making sure women are represented in blue-collar jobs.