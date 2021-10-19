Smart 911 app aids Onslow County residents, call center with emergency responses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Callers to Onslow County’s 911 center have a new option to enhance their experience with operators.

The county is partnering with Smart 911 to offer enhanced services to all citizens. The free service can provide first responders with critical information as soon as you dial 911. Some of the information can include pre-existing medical conditions you may have and even your blood type.

Onslow County 911 Division Chief Ray Silance said it’s an important addition to their program.

“Now, if you’re home, you call 911. and you have this smart profile, the safety profile on Smart 911, really don’t have to say a word,” Silance said.

You can create your free safety profile at Smart911.com or by downing the Smart911 app in the Apple store or the Google Play store.