Study ranks two ENC community colleges among best in country

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A national organization has ranked two community colleges in Eastern North Carolina among the top 10 best in the country.

SmartAsset’s eighth study on the country’s best community colleges lists Pamlico Community College and Carteret Community College among the top 10 best in the United States. In fact, PCC and CCC ranked second and third, respectively.

CLICK HERE for our WNCT Breaking News newsletters

In fact, eight community colleges from North Carolina were ranked in the top 10, including College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.

“North Carolina dominates the top of this list for another year in a row, holding down the top six spots and eight of the top 10,” the report states. “All of them rank within approximately the top 10% for both low student-faculty ratio and high graduation and transfer rate, and they rank within the top 25% of the study for relatively low cost of tuition.”

Here’s how each local community college was described in the study:

City of Washington names employee who died in mowing accident

2. Pamlico Community College – Grantsboro, NC

Pamlico Community College in Grantsboro, North Carolina is the most affordable option in the top 10. Two semesters will cost a student $1,867, ranked 106th out of 820 community colleges nationwide. Pamlico places 13th-best for student-faculty ratio (nine to one) and 15th for graduation and transfer rate (76%).

Gas prices near highest level in 4 years in NC, other parts of US

3. Carteret Community College – Morehead City, NC

Located in Morehead City, North Carolina, Carteret Community College has a student-to-faculty ratio of five students to each instructor, tying for the lead for this metric across all 820 community colleges we looked at. It ranks 49th for graduation and transfer rate (66%) and 160th for cost of tuition and fees ($2,547 for two semesters).

Judge blocks new applications to DACA program

6. College of The Albemarle – Elizabeth City, NC

College of The Albemarle has a graduation and transfer rate of 75%, the 19th-highest rate for this metric in the study. The student-faculty ratio at this Elizabeth City, North Carolina institution is 13 to one, ranking 90th out of 820 community colleges with available data. And the cost for two semesters of tuition and fees is $2,245, ranking 140th.