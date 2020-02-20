Live Now
9 on Your Side Pet Visit – Liberty

Pawsitive Pet Page

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

On this week’s 9 On Your Side Pet Visit, we welcome Guinness, she is from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and looking for her forever home.

If you’d like to adopt Guinness, or any of the other animals at HSEC, click here to visit them online or click here to visit and like their Facebook page.

The general adoption center hours are Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 3520 Tupper Drive in Greenville.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s mission is to serve as a safe haven for homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever home and to serve as a resource to the community. By educating the public about issues pertaining to animals, we feel that we can work towards the elimination of over breeding of dogs and cats and teach owners to be responsible pet owners. At the same time, we hope to facilitate the adoption of pets to good homes so that we can allow more unwanted animals to find a temporary home with us.

