JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Onslow County held a special ceremony on Monday in observance of Patriot Day.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

The observance was held to recognize the fallen from the World Trade Center, Pentagon, Shanksville, Pa., and the passengers on those planes. Their names and stories were recognized followed by the ringing of a bell.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Also included were first responders and service members who died during the global war on terror following that day. After 22 years, one man who worked inside the Pentagon still remembers the call from his florist, telling him what happened in New York.

“We were talking and she said that’s a terrible thing about the World Trade Center. And I had asked her, ‘What do you talk about?’ She said a plane flew it,” said Russell E. Jamison Jr., a retired Lieutenant Colonial with the U.S. Marine Corps.

“People may not remember but Tuesday of 911, 2001 was a beautiful clear day, all on the Eastern seaboard. And so … did you know, it’s morning? How can that be? How can that happen? Maybe a Piper Cub or something. And then we were trying to figure out what was happening is when Flight 77 hit back at our building.”

The ceremony was held at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens at the 9/11 Memorial Beam from the Twin Towers.

We’ll have details of other observances during the rest of Monday and on 9OYS News at 5 & 6.