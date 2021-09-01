New DNA technology approved to identify 9/11 remains

FILE – In this April 15, 2014 photo, Mark Desire, left, assistant director for forensic biology at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, visits as criminalist trainees as they prepare sample bone fragments for DNA testing at the training lab in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cutting-edge DNA technology will be used to analyze the remains of more than 1,100 victims of the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

New York City medical examiner’s office has been approved to use the “promising” new forensic method known as Next Generation Sequencing, a spokesperson confirmed to PIX11. It’s already being used by the Department of Defense to identify remains from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Thousands of human remains from Sept. 11 haven’t been identified yet because they’re too degraded to be analyzed by conventional methods.

The NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner has not yet made any identifications using the new technology.