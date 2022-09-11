WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As many people remember 9/11 across N.C. and the U.S., so are people here in Eastern North Carolina.

Pitt County’s 9/11 Day Memorial Service was presented by the town of Winterville and Greene Lamp Community Action on Sunday. Inside Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, the ceremony remembered first responders who rushed to the scenes on Sep. 11, 2001. Event organizers said the first responders are angels and there were a lot of angels that day.

“Terrorism, it brought sadness to our country,” said Mattie Dejesus, a representative for the Winterville Historical Arts Society.

While the room was full of people, everyone had their own emotions about what took place that day.

The town of Winterville’s Mayor, Ricky Hines, recounted when he couldn’t get in touch with a family member who worked at the Pentagon on 9/11. He said after 10 hours of not being able to get in contact with him, they found out he didn’t go into work that day because he had pink eye.

“In times like this, it’s important to come together and realize that there’s so much more than us. It’s a bigger picture,” said Ariel Dorcent with Green Lamp.

The event also honored first responders, military and veterans who continue to serve the community daily.

“It was a day that none of us was used to, you know, it was a day that everybody stood still. And it was a day now in time that everybody remembers exactly what it was doing to the very minute. And so, you know, it’s just time to reflect,” said Hines.

For Americans, it’s a day we will never forget. And 21 years later, 9/11 still brings a sense of unity. Event organizers said the ceremony was a feeling of gratitude knowing the community still appreciates the sacrifices first responders make every day.