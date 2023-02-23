GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Being a reporter is hard work!

Emily Cervarich was a digital and TV reporter at WNCT. She even had her share of anchoring opportunities. She covered a wide array of subjects during her tenure here, from working with the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina to covering politics.

Hitting the ground running, Cervarich worked for WNCT for a little over two years and also hosted the program “Reporter’s Notebook.”

Emily Cervarich (Ryan Harper, WNCT photo)

We’re using this opportunity to reintroduce “Reporter’s Notebook” as a way to catch up with the personalities that work for WNCT. In this episode, Cervarich goes into detail about starting work at WNCT, her favorite stories she covered and much more.

Also, as a bonus, we get to see here the roles reversed, when Emily interviewed Ryan not long after he started work at WNCT.

Check out the video to find out more.