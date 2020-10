GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join us for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook where we chat with 9OYS Reporter, Camila Barco, about the North Carolina Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program, and how it is helping people here in the East who have been struggling financially since the pandemic.

For more information about the program, and how to apply: https://nc211.org/hope/