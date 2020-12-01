Reporter’s Notebook 12/01/2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join us for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook where we chat with 9OYS Morning Edition Reporter Aaron Deane. Aaron tells us how one man is spreading Christmas cheer to foster children across Pitt County through his program called Toys 4 Foster.

Link to Aaron Deane’s story – https://www.wnct.com/local-news/pitt-county-man-looks-to-support-foster-children-this-christmas-season/

You can donate a brand new unused toy at the following locations in Greenville, NC between up until December 10th.

Nostalgia Newsstand

201 W 9th St, Greenville, NC

Blue OX Games

2713 E 10th St, Greenville, NC

A Gamer’s Tomb

1005 Hamilton Dr, Greenville, NC

Well Played Games

1400 Charles Blvd Suite 150 G, Greenville, NC

Blessedhands Carwash

2016 Chestnut Street, Greenville, NC

Kandy Coats Body Shop

2011 N. Greene St, Greenville, NC