Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS’ Adrianna Hargrove talks shift in SAT testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- From a young age we've been warned of the damage that can be caused to your teeth by sugary drinks due to their combination of sugars, carbonation, and acids. The term 'Mountain Dew Mouth', refers specifically to tooth decay caused by the frequent consumption of soft drinks.

A study by NextSmileDental.com conducted a survey of 5,400 respondents and discovered that 65% of North Carolinians admit that they have delayed dental check-ups over the pandemic due to the worry of contracting COVID-19.