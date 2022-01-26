Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS’ Adrianna Hargrove talks shift in SAT testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS weekend morning anchor/reporter Adrianna Hargrove.

Adrianna tells us how the SAT exam will make a transition from paper and pencil to a digital format as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission. The shift will also shorten the length of the standardized test by about an hour. She spoke with an Onslow County lead counselor on how the change will benefit students.

