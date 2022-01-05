Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS’ Caitlin Richards talks local soup kitchen competition and more

Reporter's Notebook

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook featuring 9OYS reporter Caitlin Richards.

This is Caitlin’s first time on Reporter’s Notebook. She shares more about the stories she covered Wednesday regarding Joy Soup Kitchen. Caitlin tells us about an annual soup-making competition hosted by the soup kitchen, raising money for those in need. She also tells us about recent mask recommendations when it comes to cloth vs. KN95 masks and visitor restrictions.

SEE CAITLIN’S STORIES:

Joy Soup Kitchen warms up the Greenville community through second soup competition
KN95 vs. cloth mask: Vidant Health officials talk about which is best

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV