Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS’ Caitlin Richards talks local soup kitchen competition and more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook featuring 9OYS reporter Caitlin Richards.
This is Caitlin’s first time on Reporter’s Notebook. She shares more about the stories she covered Wednesday regarding Joy Soup Kitchen. Caitlin tells us about an annual soup-making competition hosted by the soup kitchen, raising money for those in need. She also tells us about recent mask recommendations when it comes to cloth vs. KN95 masks and visitor restrictions.
SEE CAITLIN’S STORIES: