GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS’ reporter and weekend evening anchor, Caroline Bowyer.

In this edition, Caroline shares the thoughts and fears of Ukrainian students from the Ivan Franko International University, which held a Zoom call with ECU students and faculty about what they’re experiencing firsthand as their country is under Russian invasion.

