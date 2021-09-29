Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Caroline Bowyer talks American Rescue Plan funding coming to ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook featuring 9OYS reporter Caroline Bowyer.

Caroline spoke with Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly about $24.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding coming to Eastern North Carolina. The money will be used to help communities recover from the pandemic.

City leaders are asking for the public’s input on how the money should be allocated. A public engagement session will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

You can use the following link to participate: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89261828751
Meeting ID: 892 6182 8751

SEE CAROLINE’S STORY:

