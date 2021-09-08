Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Cheyenne Pagan talks new mask mandates for Onslow County Schools

Reporter's Notebook

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS Jacksonville reporter Cheyenne Pagan.

Cheyenne has a follow-up story to the news that, on Tuesday, the Onslow County Schools Board of Education voted to make masks mandatory for students and school faculty and staff. Before the meeting on Tuesday, masks were optional for staff and students. Onslow County was one of five in the state to have the optional mask mandate.

Arguments were heard from parents and community members on both sides of the debate. The final vote ended in a 6-1 for mask requirements.

SEE CHEYENNE’S STORY:

Onslow County Schools’ new mask mandate has people on both sides of issue still talking after Tuesday vote

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV