Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Cheyenne Pagan talks new mask mandates for Onslow County Schools

Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter's Notebook with 9OYS Jacksonville reporter Cheyenne Pagan.

Cheyenne has a follow-up story to the news that, on Tuesday, the Onslow County Schools Board of Education voted to make masks mandatory for students and school faculty and staff. Before the meeting on Tuesday, masks were optional for staff and students. Onslow County was one of five in the state to have the optional mask mandate.

Arguments were heard from parents and community members on both sides of the debate. The final vote ended in a 6-1 for mask requirements.

