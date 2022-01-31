Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Cheyenne Pagan talks new pre-COVID treatment for immunocompromised

Reporter's Notebook

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this Monday edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS Jacksonville reporter Cheyenne Pagan.

On this edition of Reporter’s Notebook, Cheyenne tells us about a new pre-COVID treatment for patients who are immunocompromised or who are unable to take the vaccine. Health experts Cheyenne spoke with tell her this newer treatment gives these patients the option for extra protection against COVID-19.

The antibody treatment is currently available at all StarMed Healthcare locations.

SEE CHEYENNE’S STORY:

StarMed Healthcare now offering pre-exposure prevention for COVID-19 at two locations in ENC

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV