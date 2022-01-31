Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Cheyenne Pagan talks new pre-COVID treatment for immunocompromised

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this Monday edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS Jacksonville reporter Cheyenne Pagan.
On this edition of Reporter’s Notebook, Cheyenne tells us about a new pre-COVID treatment for patients who are immunocompromised or who are unable to take the vaccine. Health experts Cheyenne spoke with tell her this newer treatment gives these patients the option for extra protection against COVID-19.
The antibody treatment is currently available at all StarMed Healthcare locations.
