GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS reporter, Cheyenne Pagan.

In this edition of Reporter’s Notebook, Cheyenne talked to local business on the Crystal Coast about the upcoming summer season and what it means for the area. Tourism officials believe it will be a busy year for tourists and say people are already solidifying those summer travel plans so they recommend making your vacation reservations sooner rather than later.

SEE CHEYENNE’S STORY: