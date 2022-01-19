Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Claire Molle talks winter weather preparedness ahead of the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS reporter Claire Molle.

Claire spoke with NCDOT leaders ahead of possible inclement weather heading to the east later this week. They talked about road preparations and driver safety in order to keep the community safe and informed during severe winter weather.

Additional information about winter weather is available on NCDOT’s website, along with safety tips for drivers.

SEE CLAIRE’S FULL STORY:

NC-DOT working non-stop to prepare roads for winter conditions

