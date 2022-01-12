Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Erin Jenkins talks ‘Flurona,’ what it is and more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook featuring 9OYS reporter Erin Jenkins.

On this Wednesday edition of Reporter’s Notebook, Erin tells us how she spoke with a local medical professional about the new term ‘Flurona’ that describes someone who gets sick with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

Here are the symptoms of flurona and how to tell if you have it

Scientists say they found COVID infections combining omicron, delta

Tune to 9OYS News at 10 on CW and 9OYS News at 11 for a full report from Jenkins and to learn more.