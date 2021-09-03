Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Erin Jenkins talks travel tips for Labor Day weekend

Reporter's Notebook

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook, where we chat with 9OYS reporter Erin Jenkins.

Erin spoke with the NCDOT and local airport officials for travel safety tips as people set out for the Labor Day weekend. She tells us the NCDOT estimates a 20% increase in travel this holiday weekend as compared to last Labor Day.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, here at WNCT, we want to remind you to have a fun but safe weekend!

SEE ERIN’S STORY:

Follow these tips from area experts to tackle the long Labor Day travel weekend on the road, in the skies

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV