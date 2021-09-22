Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Kelci O’Donnell talks mosquito-transmitted viruses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook featuring 9OYS digital and sports reporter Kelci O’Donnell.

Kelci explains how the Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus, or EEE, has been identified in horses and mosquitoes here in the east. Although uncommon in people, EEE is one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases in both horses and humans in the U.S.

It’s the time of year where most cases of mosquito-borne viral illnesses are reported. The best thing you can do to keep yourself safe protected is to prevent mosquito bites. Drain any standing water around your home, wear bug repellent, and wear loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin.

SEE KELCI’S STORY: