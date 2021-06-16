Reporter’s Notebook: Amber Joseph talks relaxed tattoo policy for New Bern police officers

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS reporter and morning weekend anchor Amber Joseph.

Amber tells us how the New Bern Police Department has announced a relaxation of a tattoo policy for officers. Now, officers have fewer restrictions when it comes to covering tattoos as we head into hotter summer months.

The department says it is a trial period for the policy and that they will re-touch base in around six months to get community input. So far, Amber tells us the public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive for the new change to be permanent.

