Join 9OYS digital reporters Victoria Holmes and Emily Cervarich as they talk about their latest "What the Politcs?" podcast.

President Biden officially completed his first 100 days in office on April 29. The first 100 days of a presidency are filled with executive orders, new policies, campaign tours, and more. Victoria and Emily talk about the first 100 days with an expert from East Carolina University.