GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Determination is the name of the game, at least when it comes to Caitlin Richards

Joining the WNCT team in November 2021 as a multimedia journalist, Richards has been covering news on all levels with a determination that is unwavering.

Caitlin has been working as a nightside reporter, covering a wide array of topics and most recently, a situation involving a state criminal who hid in North Carolina and was wanted for murder.

In the above video, Caitlin goes into detail about the event, what stories she likes to cover and what she is working on in the future.

For story ideas or inquiries please email her at crichards@wnct.com.