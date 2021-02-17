Reporter’s Notebook: Caroline Bowyer tells us how Texas weather is cancelling vaccine clinics in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join us for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook where we chat with 9OYS nightside reporter Caroline Bowyer about what’s happening with vaccine clinic events here in parts of Eastern North Carolina.

The severe winter storms happening in Texas and parts of the South are now making an impact here in North Carolina. Flight cancellations and road closures mean first dose vaccines that were supposed to be delivered to counties in North Carolina this week are now delayed. That’s causing many vaccination clinics to cancel events with the hopes to reschedule them next week.

