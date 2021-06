GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Join us for the latest episode of Reporter’s Notebook with digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan and reporter Ford Sanders.

Sanders talks about the stories he has been working on recently. He talked about the Alzheimer’s Association and a local career fair.

You can check out his two stories below. You can also watch his reports on 9OYS Morning Edition, which starts at 4:30 a.m.